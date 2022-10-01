India Vs Sri Lanka: Deepti Sharma Inflicts Brilliant Run-out With A 360-degree Turn- WATCH

A week after making headlines for dismissing Charlotte Dean through a runout while bowling at the non-striker’s end, India allrounder Deepti Sharma has now become the talk of the town for another runout. Playing in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 campaign opener against Sri Lanka, Deepti displayed immense precision to run out Sri Lanka batter Malsha Shehani. Sharma found herself fielding at a backward point in the 6th over of play in the second innings when she hit the bull’s eye.

While Radha Yadav delivered a ball floating on the fuller length around the middle stump, batter Shehani lunged and pushed the ball towards the off side and quickly went for the run. However, Deepti gets the ball to her right, makes a 360-degree turn, takes her aim, and goes for the direct hit. Deepti displayed immense athleticism, while the batter fell short of the crease and landed the blow to the Lankan side.

Watch: Deepti Sharma's 360-degree turn to dismiss Malsha Shehani

India claims victory by 41 runs after Deepti Sharma's heroic fielding effort

The dismissal reduced Sri Lanka to 39/2 in their chase of 151 runs in match no. 2 of Women’s Asia Cup 2022. Earlier in the first innings of the game, batter Jemimah Rodrigues 76 runs in 53 balls for the Women In Blue. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also contributed with 33 off 30 balls, as India reached the total of 150/6 in the first innings.

Meanwhile, in the second innings, Sharma kicked off proceedings for India by dismissing Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu in the fourth over. Going ahead, Sri Lanka lost five wickets within 11 overs and went on to get all out on 109 runs. Dayalan Hemalatha picked up the maximum of 3/15, while Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastarkar’s twin wickets helped India to secure a thumping 41-run win.

Earlier last week, Deepti’s controversial runout of Dean became the biggest talking point for the cricket world. While Sharma faced criticism from English media for the dismissal, English cricketers were lashed out at for making claims about the dismissal being illegal. The cricket lawmakers MCC also shed their views on the matter and adjudged the dismissal to be legal.