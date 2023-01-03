India Vs Sri Lanka: Full List Of Matches, Complete Squad, Date, Time, Venue, How To Watch

The Indian cricket team will face Sri Lanka in their first assignment of 2023, with the three-match T20I series that kicks off with the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Hardik Pandya has been appointed as the captain of India's T20I side against Sri Lanka, while Rohit Sharma recovers from his hand injury. At the same time, Suryakumar Yadav will serve as the vice-captain for India for the first time in the T20Is, having made his international debut in 2021.

Meanwhile, Rohit is scheduled to India set up for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. In the ODIs, Hardik will serve as the vice-captain to Rohit Sharma, replacing KL Rahul. While the T20I series kicks off in Mumbai on Tuesday, it will be followed by the next two games in Pune and Rajkot on January 5 and 7 respectively. The ODI series is scheduled to begin on January 10 in Guwahati, before action shifts to the Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the 2nd ODI on January 12. Sri Lanka's tour of India 2023 will conclude with the final ODI on January 15 in Trivandrum.

India vs Sri Lanka: T20I series schedule

Match Day Date/Time Venue 1st T20I Tuesday January 3/7 PM IST Mumbai 2nd T20I Thursday January 5/7 PM IST Pune 3rd T20I Saturday January 7/7 PM IST Rajkot

India vs Sri Lanka: ODI series schedule

Match Day Date/Time Venue 1st ODI Tuesday January 10/1:30 PM IST Guwahati 2nd ODI Thursday January 12/1:30 PM IST Kolkata 3rd ODI Sunday January 15/1:30 PM IST Trivandrum

India vs Sri Lanka: Full Squads

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

How to watch live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka in India?

Interested fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka T20I and ODI series on Disney+Hotstar.

How to watch live telecast of India vs Sri Lanka in India?

The fans can also catch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and HD channels).