Last Updated:

India Vs Sri Lanka: How To Buy Tickets For Virat Kohli's 100th Test Match In Mohali?

For those wondering where once can one buy tickets for India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, those wanting to attend the game can purchase the tickets on Paytm Insider

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
India vs Sri Lanka

Image: BCCI


Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is set to play his 100th Test match when India lock horns with Sri Lanka in the opening Test, starting Friday, March 4 at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) IS Bindra Stadium (Mohali Stadium) in Mohali. Earlier, it was learned that crowds won’t be allowed at the venue and the historic game will be played behind closed doors.

However, the local officials along with the BCCI have decided to allow 50 percent of the crowd at the venue in Mohali. The decision was taken on Tuesday, March 1, and ticket sales would begin soon. The stadium has a total capacity of 25,000, but only 12,500 people will be allowed inside the ground.

"We got the communication from BCCI about the allowing of fans for the 1st Test match at Mohali," said PCA Treasurer RP Singla. "So far, we will allow online sale of tickets from Wednesday onwards. Fans will be there to watch Virat Kohli play his 100th Test match."

READ | IND vs SL: R Ashwin on verge of going past Kapil Dev's stellar record for Team India

India vs Sri Lanka: Where can one buy tickets for the Mohali Test?

The general public can buy the tickets on Paytm Insider. The crowd in Mohali will be desperate to get hold of the tickets since the venue hasn’t hosted a Test match since 2016-17. India and England last crossed swords at the venue and the home team came up trumps by eight wickets.

READ | Ashwin hopes 'tide will turn' for 'seriously good' India domestic star, sends best wishes

Ravindra Jadeja won the Player of the Match award after scoring 90 runs and picking up a four-wicket haul. The 33-year-old Kohli is set to play the Test under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, who will be captaining the Test team for the first time.

READ | IND vs SL: BCCI allows spectators in Mohali for Virat Kohli's 100th test

Back in January, Kohli stepped down as the Test skipper after India’s 1-2 defeat in South Africa. Sharma was made the vice-captain for the games against the Proteas but has now been elevated as the skipper of the national team. Recently, Rohit also led India to No.1 in the ICC rankings for T20 teams.

READ | IND vs SL 1st Test: Will Virat Kohli end his century drought in career's 100th test match?

As far as Virat is concerned, he is 28 runs short of becoming the sixth Indian batter with 8000 plus runs in Test cricket. He hasn’t scored an international ton since November 2019.

Tags: India vs Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli, BCCI
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com