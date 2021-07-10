India Vs Sri Lanka Limited-overs Series: SLC Announces New Schedule; 1st ODI On July 18

After multiple COVID cases reported in Sri Lanka's camp, the island nation's cricket board on Saturday announced the new schedule for the limited-over series against India. On Friday, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed that the Data Analyst of the Sri Lanka National Team, G. T. Niroshan, has tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, batting coach Grant Flower was tested positive.

As per Newswire.lk, Sri Lanka's batsman Sandun Weerakkodi has tested positive for COVID. He was also with the 15 senior cricketers who were training here while staying at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel in Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka new schedule announced

SLC on Saturday announced the new schedule of the white-ball series between India and Sri Lanka. As per the official release, "Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in consultation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to reschedule the dates of the ODI and T20I series."

"The move is aimed at providing more time for the Sri Lanka National Players and the Support Staff to complete required health protocols before getting onto the field, following the detection of two members (Batting Coach and Data Analyst) of the National Squad as COVID Positive," added Sri Lanka Cricket.

Earlier the India vs Sri Lanka series was slated to start on July 13.

India vs Sri Lanka new schedule

18th July, 1st ODI (Colombo)

20th July 2nd ODI (Colombo)

23rd July 3rd ODI (Colombo)

25th July 1st T20 (Colombo)

27th July 2nd T20 (Colombo)

29th July 3rd T20 (Colombo)

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on India vs Sri Lanka series postponement

"We understand that circumstances are extraordinary, but the BCCI would like to extend its full support to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) during these tough times for the smooth conduct of the upcoming series. Our medical team is in constant touch with the team of doctors at SLC and together following all safety protocols that will help the series to get underway. We are confident that both nations will put up a spirited show in the days to come and we are in for some exciting cricket,” said Jay Shah as per the official release shared by BCCI.

While SLC CEO, Ashley de Silva said, "We are grateful to the BCCI for understanding the situation and agreeing to cooperate with us at this moment of time, as it has done on numerous occasions, during our long-standing relationship.”

Ind vs SL 2021 schedule

India is being led by opener Shikhar Dhawan, his first international captaincy stint against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, former skipper and National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief Rahul Dravid has assumed the post of head coach for the bilateral white-ball series. While the ODI series has been confirmed to begin on July 18, the subsequent dates for other matches will be announced by the BCCI soon. Sri Lanka will face Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India in three ODIs and as many T20Is in the series.

India's Full Squad for Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

(Image Credits: @BCCI/Twitter)