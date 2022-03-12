India Vs Sri Lanka Live Stream: How To Watch IND Vs SL 2nd Test Live In India, UK & US?

After comfortably winning the Mohali Test, Team India will now turn their attention towards the Pink ball Test which will be played in Bengaluru. The day-night Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium will be special for Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, who is set to become only the ninth Indian player in the history of the game to play more than 400 international matches. Here are India vs Sri Lanka live stream details.

Where and how to watch IND vs SL 2nd Test live in India?

Fans in India can tune in to Star Sports Network to watch India vs Sri Lanka live telecast of the 1st Test at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with the match set to start at 2:00 PM. IST.

India vs Sri Lanka live stream

Fans who want to watch India vs Sri Lanka live stream can go to Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the live coverage.

How to watch the IND vs SL 2nd Test live in the USA?

In the USA, cricket fans can watch the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test on Willow TV. The live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. The match will begin at 03:30 AM EST

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test live in the UK?

Cricket enthusiasts in the United Kingdom can tune in to Sky Sports Network to watch the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match. The match will be available on Sky Network's TV channel Sky Cricket. Fans can access the live streaming of the match on Now TV. The match will begin at 7 PM. UK time.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Axar Patel, Priyank Panchal, Srikar Bharat, Saurabh Kumar

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (w), Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dinesh Chandimal, Vishwa Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera