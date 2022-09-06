After losing to Pakistan in the first match of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 round Team India faces Sri Lanka in a must-win contest to stay alive in the tournament. This will be the first meeting between both teams in the tournament. Losing is not an option for Rohit Sharma-led team and If they do end up losing to Sri Lanka, the defending champions will then have to rely on other results to stand a chance of making the final.

Sri Lanka started the tournament with a heavy defeat to Afghanistan, but they bounced back to register two morale-boosting. They first defeated Bangladesh in a must-win match and later avenged their opening match defeat by beating Afghanistan in the first match of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage. A win will ensure Sri Lanka have one foot in the final, India, on the other hand, have control of their fate in their own hands. Here, we take a look at the details about how to catch India vs Sri Lanka live streaming and details about India vs Sri Lanka watch online.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match is slated to be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, September 6.

How to watch the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

Star Sports India is the official broadcaster for the Asia Cup 2022 in India

Where to enjoy India vs Sri Lanka live streaming in India?

Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka match on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports Cricket at 3:00 pm.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 match in US?

Cricket fans in the US can watch the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match live on Willow TV.

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022: Predicted Playing XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.