'India Vs Sri Lanka ODIs Rescheduled For July 18 Amid COVID Outbreak': BCCI Secy Jay Shah

The India vs Sri Lanka ODI series has been rescheduled for July 18, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) Secretary Jay Shah announced on Saturday. The limited-overs series had to be postponed after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in the host's camp. Amid speculations over the rescheduling of the matches, Jay Shah confirmed to news agency ANI on Saturday that the ODIs were slated to start from July 18, five days later than the previously scheduled date.

India-Sri Lanka ODI series to start by July 18, due to #COVID19 cases in the Sri Lankan camp: BCCI Secy Jay Shah to ANI



(Pic: Jay Shah Twitter) pic.twitter.com/1Af9xQ9vXD — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021

COVID-19 outbreak ahead of India vs Sri Lanka series

The white-ball series was slated to begin from July 13 however, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed that batting coach Grant Flower who returned along with Lankan players from England had tested positive for COVID-19. Thereafter, Data Analyst of the Sri Lanka National Team, G. T. Niroshan, tested positive for Coronavirus. As per the official statement released by the Sri Lanka Cricket, "He was found to be positive, following a PCR Test carried out among the National Players, Coaches, and Support Staff yesterday, following the identification of Grant Flower as COVID Positive." It is pertinent to note that seven members of England's ODI team had also tested positive for COVID-19 after the completion of the series against Sri Lanka, as per the ECB.

Ind vs SL 2021 schedule

India is being led by opener Shikhar Dhawan, his first international captaincy stint against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, former skipper and National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief Rahul Dravid has assumed the post of head coach for the bilateral white-ball series. While the ODI series has been confirmed to begin on July 18, the subsequent dates for other matches will be announced by the BCCI soon. Sri Lanka will face Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India in three ODIs and as many T20Is in the series.

India's Full Squad for Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.