India Vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma Named New Test Captain; Jasprit Bumrah To Be Deputy

With Virat Kohli stepping down as Team India's Test skipper earlier last month, there have been several changes in the leadership of the squad. Rohit Sharma has been named as the new Test skipper, having already been named the captain of the side in the shorter formats of the game.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been confirmed as his deputy in both Tests and T20Is for the upcoming India vs Sri Lanka series that starts on February 24. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar has been sidelined following an injury, whereas KL Rahul has been rested.

IND vs SL squad

Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas, Hanuma Vihari, Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ashwin (subject to fitness), Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep, Bumrah (VC), Shami, Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Sourabh Kumar

T20Is: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan, SKY, Shreyas, Venkatesh Iyer, Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Bhuvi, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Siraj, Sanju Samson (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Chetan Sharma explains the decision to name Rohit as Test captain

While speaking to the media on Saturday, Chairman of the selection committee, Chetan Sharma said, "Rohit Sharma is the clear choice for captaincy in all three formats and we'll build the leadership under him. Pujara and Rahane are dropped from the Test series against Sri Lanka at home. Virat and Pant rested for T20Is."

Image: PTI