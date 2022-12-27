India Vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma Returns For ODI Series, Hardik Pandya To Captain T20 Side

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on December 27 announced a 16-member squad for a white-ball series against Sri Lanka that is scheduled to be played in January 2023. Hardik Pandya has been named the captain of the T20I team, while Rohit Sharma will return to lead the ODI side in the home series. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul are among the notable exclusions from the T20I squad that have been announced.

Rohit suffered a thumb injury during the ODI series against Bangladesh. Rohit injured his thumb in the second ODI against Bangladesh last month. He was ruled out of the third ODI and the subsequent two-match Test series against the same side. He will return for the ODI matches against Sri Lanka. KL Rahul, on the other hand, has reportedly taken a break for his wedding. Rahul is all set to tie the knot with Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty.

Pant not picked

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan, who recently smashed a double century against Bangladesh, has been named as the wicket-keeper for both the T20I and ODI series. He has been picked in place of Rishabh Pant. Suryakumar Yadav, who is expected to get a top-class contract from the BCCI, has been named the vice-captain for the T20I series.

Team India squad for Sri Lanka series

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Image: AP