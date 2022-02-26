India Vs Sri Lanka: Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out Of Series; Mayank Agarwal The Replacement

In a major blow for Team India, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the T20I series against Sri Lanka due to injury. The CSK cricketer is the latest to join the long injury list, with Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Chahar, and KL Rahul ruled out prior to the series. The Maharashtra cricketer last played a T20I match against West Indies in the recently concluded series.

India vs Srilanka: Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of T20I series

The BCCI released a statement ahead of India vs Srilanka 2nd T20I, which read, "Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka. He had complained of pain in his right wrist joint ahead of the first T20I in Lucknow on Thursday and was examined by the BCCI Medical Team. An MRI scan was later conducted followed by a specialist consultation. Ruturaj will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury.The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India’s squad for the remaining two T20Is. Mayank has joined the team in Dharamsala".

India are currently leading the three-match T20I series 1-0. In the 1st T20I which was played at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Rohit Sharma and his men produced a solid performance and thrashed the Sri Lankan side by a margin of 62 runs in the opening match in Lucknow. Left-handed batter Ishan Kishan won the Player of the Match award for his rollicking knock of 89.

India squad for 2nd and 3rd T20Is against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal