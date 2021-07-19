India Vs Sri Lanka Seemed 'like University Team Vs School Team Game: Pakistan's Ramiz Raja

Team India's limited-overs squad on Sunday registered an emphatic win over Sri Lanka as the hosts were defeated by 7 wickets in Colombo. Team India's limited-overs squad, led by skipper Shikhar Dhawan, gave a befitting response to critics calling them a 'second-string' squad. Now, Pakistan's former cricketer Ramiz Raja has reacted to Sri Lanka's defeat in the hands of India.

Ramiz Raja on India vs Sri Lanka first ODI

“India vs Sri Lanka seemed like a University team vs School team match. Such was the difference between the skills, execution, talent and the ability to understand the game. This is a very challenging situation for Sri Lankan cricket because they were playing at home. They prepared a flat pitch for the series opener against India and still ended with an average score,” Ramiz Raja said in his latest YouTube video.

Venkatesh Prasad takes jibe at Ranatunga

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad took to Twitter to take a jibe at Arjun Ranatunga and used the word 'India B' while lauding Shikhar Dhawan & co for their impressive win on Saturday. Praising Team India's performance, Prasad wrote India B - B for Brilliant. Ventakesh Prasad's statement comes in the backdrop of Arjun Ranatunga's remark of 'second-string team'.

"This is a second-string Indian team and their coming here is an insult on our cricket. I blame the current administration for agreeing to play with them due to television marketing needs," Ranatunga, a government minister until two years ago, told reporters at his residence.

"India sent their best team to England and sent a weaker side to play here. I blame our board for that," added the legendary batsman, who led Sri Lanka to the 1996 ODI world title.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI

Ishan Kishan celebrated his 23rd birthday with a dazzling half-century on debut while Shikhar Dhawan, in his first match as captain, anchored India to a walk-in-the-park seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the opening ODI here on Sunday.

On a track that offered slow turn, the inexperienced Sri Lankan batters splurged like millionaires, throwing away one wicket after another but still managed to get 262 for nine, which wasn't going to be enough against India's batting might.

And it certainly didn't, with the target being achieved in just 36.4 overs. Prithvi Shaw, with his newfound swagger in 50-over cricket, butchered the Sri Lankan pacers during his brief stay by hammering nine boundaries in a 24-ball 43.

That set the pace for Kishan to come in and hit a six off the very first delivery he faced and followed it up with a square-driven boundary. The short Mumbai Indians man then decided to use his bat like a sledgehammer, scoring the second-fastest ODI fifty on debut -- off 33 balls -- to kill the contest inside the first 20 overs.

He did live dangerously getting reprieve twice but his 59 off 42 balls with eight fours and two sixes certainly makes him a strong contender to make it to the final list of 20 for the ICC T20 World Cup.

Veteran Dhawan, who very wisely dropped anchor and let the young guns express themselves, then took over to finish off the match in a professional manner with an unbeaten 86 off 95 balls.

All those years of experience did come in handy as he played second fiddle to Shaw in an opening stand of 58 in 5.3 overs and during a second-wicket partnership of 85 with Kishan in only 12.2 overs.

India's bowlers were disciplined for the better part, without being exceptional, as Kuldeep Yadav (2/48 in 9 overs) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/52 in 10 overs) got their share of wickets.

And then Krunal Pandya's (1/26 in 10 overs) nagging accuracy made run-scoring an arduous task in the middle-overs before Karunaratne (43 no off 35 balls) played a cameo to take the home team past 250 with two huge sixes off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's (0/63 in 9 overs) bowling.

(Image Credits: @ICC/Twitter)