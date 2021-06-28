India Vs Sri Lanka: Team India Pose For Squad Picture As Young Stars Set For SL Tour

India and Sri Lanka are all set to take on each other in the limited-overs series starting July 13. On Monday, the second-string Team India squad for Sri Lanka took off for the island nation where the two sides will lock horns across three ODIs and as many T20I games. Notably, this will be the first time in 23 years that India will play two teams simultaneously. The last time it happened was in 1998 when two separate Indian teams took part in the Commonwealth Games and the Sahara Cup.

Team India pose for group photo before boarding flight for Sri Lanka

Ahead of the IND vs SL 2021 series, the Team India squad for Sri Lanka posed for a group photo. Shikhar Dhawan's men were seen wearing India's customised travel gear in the picture. The official Instagram handle of Team India posted the photo and wrote, "All SET! Sri Lanka bound #TeamIndia #SLvIND."

Notably, this will be Shikhar Dhawan's first international captaincy stint. In the past, the India opener has captained Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL where he led the side in 10 matches out of which they won four. Moreover, choosing Dhawan to lead the side makes sense because he is the most experienced player in the squad and his record in the island nation is also astounding. Having played four ODIs in Sri Lanka, Dhawan has scored 190 runs at a blistering strike rate of 127.52.

Ind vs SL schedule

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: July 13, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: July 16, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: July 18, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: July 21, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: July 23, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: July 25, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India squad for Sri Lanka tour 2021

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

How to watch Ind vs SL in India?

Fans wondering "How to watch Ind vs SL" can catch the IND vs SL 2021 live telecast on Sony Sports Network. The India vs Sri Lanka live streaming will be available on SonyLIV. To catch the India vs Sri Lanka live scores, fans can keep a tab on BCCI's and Sri Lanka Cricket's official social media handles.

IMAGE SOURCE: PTI