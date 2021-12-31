India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs SL U19 Online?

The Indian U-19 team will face Sri Lanka U-19 in the final match of the ACC Under-19s Asia Cup 2021. The game will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In terms of the head-to-head record of the last five matches, India's U-19 team enjoys a clear advantage over its Sri Lankan counterparts. India U-19s have won four of their five games versus Sri Lanka U-19s since August 2018. While India is the most successful team in the tournament's history with seven titles to its name, Sri Lanka have reached the final four times but have failed to cross the finish line on each occasion.

India U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19: When & where to watch Under-19s Asia Cup live?

Star Network has the right to broadcast the final match of the ACC Under-19s Asia Cup live in India and its neighbouring territories. The final match between India U-19 and Sri Lanka U-19 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 2/HD. The match will also be live-streamed on the video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar, which is a subsidiary of Star Network.

India U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19: Full squads

India U-19 Asia Cup squad: Harnoor Singh Pannu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ansh Gosai, S K Rasheed, Yash Dhull (Captain), Anneshwar Gautam, Siddharth Yadav, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Garv Sangwan, Ravi Kumar, Rishith Reddy, Manav Parakh, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Vicky Ostwal.

Sri Lanka U-19 Asia Cup squad: Dunith Wellalage (Captain), Shevon Daniel, Anjala Bandara, Pawan Pathiraja, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Sadeesh Jayawardena, Wanuja Sahan Kumara, Raveen de Silva (vc), Ranuda Somarathne, Malsha Tharupathi, Abhishek Liyanaarachchi, Traveen Mathew, Yasiru Rodrigo, Matheesha Pathirana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Vinuja Ranpul, Sakuna Liyange.

Image: ACC