India Vs Sri Lanka: What Records Could Virat Kohli Break On His Historic 100th Test Match?

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is all set to play his 100th Test match on Friday, a record achieved by only a handful of cricketers. Kohli is expected to reach the milestone during the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to be played in Mohali from March 4 to March 8.

With the record, Kohli will become only the 12th Indian player to achieve the feat. Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly are amongst the few Indian players who have earned 100 Test caps in their careers.

Apart from playing his 100th Test match, Kohli is also expected to reach a few other milestones during the first Test match in Mohali. Let's take a look at the records Kohli could break in the first Test.

71st international century

Kohli will get yet another opportunity to create history by becoming the player with the second-most number of international centuries. Kohli currently has 70 international centuries to his name, one less than the second-ranked player. If Kohli hits a ton against Sri Lanka in the first Test, he will surpass the legendary Ricky Ponting to become the player with the second-most number of centuries. Kohli will be second only to his compatriot Sachin Tendulkar, who has combined 100 centuries to his name.

8000 Test runs

If Kohli scores 38 more runs in the first Test against Sri Lanka, he will become the sixth India batter to complete 8000 runs in Test cricket. If Kohli achieves the feat in the first Test, he will join the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag in the list.

Most Test runs against Sri Lanka

If Kohli scores 61 more runs in the first Test, he will become the Indian batter with second-most runs against Sri Lanka in Tests. Kohli will surpass the former India captain Sourav Ganguly in the list. Sachin Tendulkar is currently on top of the chart with 1995 runs in 25 Test matches against the island nation.

India and Sri Lanka are slated to lock horns in a two-match Test series between March 4 and March 16. India have already won the two-match T20I series played against the same side late last month and will be eager to register a clean sweep in the longest format as well.

Image: BCCI