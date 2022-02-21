India Vs Sri Lanka: Who Will Replace Ex-skipper Virat Kohli At No. 3 In T20I Series?

Team India under Rohit Sharma whitewashed the West Indies in three-match T20I series after winning the final T20I on Sunday. The Men in Blue will now turn their attention towards Sri Lanka who will be visiting the country to play Test and T20I series. The squad for the three-match India vs Sri Lanka T20Is will see a couple of changes with Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant being rested for the series. While Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja are making their comeback to the team. With Virat Kohli rested the question remains as to who will be taking the No. 3 spot in the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series which will be played in Lucknow and Dharamshala.

India vs Sri Lanka: Players likely to take Virat Kohli's place in the batting lineup

Sanju Samson: The Rajasthan Royals skipper has failed to make big runs in the limited T20I opportunities presented. However, things could change for Samson if he manages to score runs against Sri Lanka with selectors hinting about him being schemes of things in the shortest format. Though he opens for his IPL team, playing at No. 3 gives Samson an opportunity to get his eye in and then play big shots that he is known for in IPL. The question remains will he make the opportunity count or fail yet again.

Shreyas Iyer: The new KKR Skipper is another player who can fill the role of the No 3 batsman with Virat Kohli rested. In 33 T20I he has scored 605 runs but if promoted up the order he can dictate the innings and can later accelerate the scoring during the final overs. Having failed to score runs in the final T20I match versus West Indies, Iyer will be hungry for a big score and Sri Lanka series presents him with an opportunity to score big runs.

Surya Kumar Yadav: The Mumbai Indians cricketer was the leading run-getter for Team India in the T20I series against West Indies. As a batsman, he showed his capability to handle the pressure and bail the team out of difficult situations. However, playing in the No. 3 slot will present him with the chance to not only score quick runs in the powerplay. Though the right-handed batsman in the past had clarified that he is comfortable batting at any position for the side playing in Virat Kohli's place should suit him the most as he already played in the same position for Mumbai Indians in IPL.

India's T20I squad for Sri Lanka series

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan.