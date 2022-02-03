India Vs Sri Lanka: Will Ex-skipper Virat Kohli Play His 100th Test Match In Bengaluru?

Sri Lanka is slated to tour India later this month for a three-match T20I series and a two-match Test series. The tour was earlier to being with the Test series, however, reports by ESPN Cricinfo on Wednesday, February 2, confirmed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) has accepted Sri Lanka Cricket(SLC)’s request to hold the T20I series first instead of the Test. SLC requested to play the shorter format first in order to allow a smoother bubble-to-bubble transfer for the Sri Lankan T20I team, who are scheduled to play a five-match Test series against the Aussies in Australia.

Will Virat Kohli play his 100th Test match at Bengaluru?

Although the dates of both the series are yet to be confirmed, the tweak in the schedule implies that the former Indian skipper Virat Kohli will not play his 100th Test match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He played his 99th Test against South Africa at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town and was expected to play his 100th in Bengaluru. However, as per ESPN Cricinfo, the Test series against Sri Lanka will now begin at Mohali as the Bengaluru Test will be a day-night pink-ball Test.

Virat Kohli's connection with Bengaluru

Indian cricket fans will be excited to witness the third ever day-night Test in India, they will surely miss the sight of Kohli playing his 100th Test at Bengaluru. Kohli has a great connection with the city as he has played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) ever since the Indian Premier League(IPL) started in 2008. Dharamshala is likely to host the first two T20Is before the teams travel to Mohali for the third T20I followed by the Tests.

Northern India will still be in the midst of winter when Sri Lanka tour India, which won’t allow the day-night Test to be played in Mohali. The report further stated another reason for the change in schedule by adding that Bengaluru offers direct flight connectivity with the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo, which would allow the visitors to head home without the need for a stopover. Sri Lanka’s tour of India will begin at the end of February, after the conclusion of the T20I series between India and the West Indies.

(Image: AP)