India Vs West Indies, 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-Head Record, Probable XI & More

India and West Indies are all set to lock horns against each other in the first One-Day International of the three-match series, beginning today. The match is scheduled to start at around 1:30 PM IST and will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This is the first time Rohit Sharma will lead India in an ODI series as a full-time captain. Rohit Sharma recently took over as the skipper of the Indian ODI squad after Virat Kohli was controversially sacked by the BCCI. Kieron Pollard will lead the charge for the West Indies.

India vs West Indies: Head-to-head record

In terms of the head-to-head record between the two sides, India are slightly ahead of West Indies with 64 wins in 133 matches. West Indies, on the other hand, have won 63 of those 133 games. India also have an upper hand when it comes to playing in home conditions, having won 29 matches in the country as compared to West Indies' 28 matches. In the last five encounters, India have emerged victorious on four occasions.

India vs West Indies: Full squads

India's ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

West Indies ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren, Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope (wicket-keeper), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (Vice-captain), Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

India vs West Indies: Probable XIs

India's probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies' probable XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith.

India vs West Indies: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli (vc), Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks

All-rounders: Shardul Thakur, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hossain

India vs West Indies: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope

Batters: Ishan Kishan (c), Rohit Sharma, Brandon King, Darren Bravo

All-rounders: Shardul Thakur, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj (vc), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd