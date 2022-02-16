India Vs West Indies 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: H2H Record, Playing XI, Team News & More

India and West Indies are all set to lock horns against each other in the first T20I match on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 AM IST and will be held at Kolkata's Eden Gardens Stadium.

India vs West Indies: Team News

India's vice-captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the T20I series against West Indies due to a hamstring injury. Washington Sundar will also miss the T20I series owing to a left hamstring muscle strain, which he suffered while fielding during the second ODI against West Indies. Spinner Axar Patel has also been ruled out as he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

India vs West Indies: H2H record

India and West Indies have played a total of 17 T20I matches against each other. India have an upper hand over the West Indies when it comes to the shortest format as the Men in Blue have won ten of those of 17 games. The Caribbean side, on the other hand, has won just six T20I matches against India. Meanwhile, one match has ended with no result. As far as their recent T20I encounters are concerned, India have an edge with four wins in five games.

India vs West Indies: Full squads

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

West Indies' T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope (wk), Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.

India vs West Indies: Probable XIs

India's probable XI: Rohit Sharma(captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

West Indies' probable XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (captain), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell.

India vs West Indies: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Ishan Kishan (c), Rohit Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Kieron Pollard

All-rounders: Shardul Thakur, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Harshal Patel (vc), Ravi Bishnoi

India vs West Indies: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran (c)

Batters: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Odean Smith (vc), Deepak Chahar

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Shardul Thakur, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein

Image: WindiesCricket/IndianCricketTeam/Insta