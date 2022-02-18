Last Updated:

India Vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Stream: How To Watch IND Vs WI In India, UK & US?

India and West Indies are all set to lock horns against each other in the second T20I on Friday at Kolkata's Eden Gardens Stadium. The match will begin at 7 pm.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
India, Team India, West Indies, India vs West Indies live stream, India vs West Indies watch online, IND vs WI live, Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard

Image: Instagram/@windiescricket/@indiancricketteam


India and West Indies are all set to lock horns against each other in the second T20I on Friday at Kolkata's Eden Gardens Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST. India have already won the first T20I and will be eager to register a win in tonight's game in order to seal the three-match series. West Indies, on the other hand, will look to win their first match of the ongoing bilateral series, in which they have already lost three ODIs and one T20I. 

IND vs WI: How to watch 2nd T20I in India?

The broadcasting rights for India versus West Indies series are with Star Sports Network. The live telecast of the second T20I between the two sides will be available in various Indian languages on Star Network's multiple channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

IND vs WI: How to watch 2nd T20I in the UK?

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom can watch the second T20I of India versus West Indies series on Sky Sports Network. The match will also be available for live streaming on the Sky Go app and website. Sky Cricket will broadcast the match live in its entirety. The match will start at 1:30 PM in the United Kingdom.

READ | IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Clinical India aim to seal series against West Indies

IND vs WI: How to watch 2nd T20I in the US?

Willow TV will broadcast the second T20I of India versus West Indies series live for cricket enthusiasts in the United States and Canada. The match will be streamed live on Sling TV, ESPN Plus, and the Disney Plus Bundle. The match will start at 8:30 AM ET in the United States.

READ | 'What is that? Is it legal?' Gavaskar makes interesting observation during IND vs WI T20I

India vs West Indies: Probable XIs

India's probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies' probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (captain), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell.

Image: Instagram/@windiescricket/@indiancricketteam

READ | IND vs WI: Felt really good when Rahul Dravid sir welcomed me, says Ravi Bishnoi
READ | IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma on verge of smashing Australia captain's two T20I records
Tags: India, Team India, West Indies
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com