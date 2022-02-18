India Vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Stream: How To Watch IND Vs WI In India, UK & US?

India and West Indies are all set to lock horns against each other in the second T20I on Friday at Kolkata's Eden Gardens Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST. India have already won the first T20I and will be eager to register a win in tonight's game in order to seal the three-match series. West Indies, on the other hand, will look to win their first match of the ongoing bilateral series, in which they have already lost three ODIs and one T20I.

IND vs WI: How to watch 2nd T20I in India?

The broadcasting rights for India versus West Indies series are with Star Sports Network. The live telecast of the second T20I between the two sides will be available in various Indian languages on Star Network's multiple channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs WI: How to watch 2nd T20I in the UK?

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom can watch the second T20I of India versus West Indies series on Sky Sports Network. The match will also be available for live streaming on the Sky Go app and website. Sky Cricket will broadcast the match live in its entirety. The match will start at 1:30 PM in the United Kingdom.

IND vs WI: How to watch 2nd T20I in the US?

Willow TV will broadcast the second T20I of India versus West Indies series live for cricket enthusiasts in the United States and Canada. The match will be streamed live on Sling TV, ESPN Plus, and the Disney Plus Bundle. The match will start at 8:30 AM ET in the United States.

India vs West Indies: Probable XIs

India's probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies' probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (captain), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell.

