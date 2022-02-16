India Vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs WI In India, UK & US?

India is set to take on West Indies in the 3-match T20I series, which will be played on Wednesday, February 16 at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. While the host will look to clean sweep the series yet again, the visitors will look to restore their pride by beating Team India on their home ground. Here's a look at India vs West Indies 1st T20 live stream details.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Where to watch the match

All the matches of India vs West Indies T20I series in India will be aired on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch India vs West Indies 1st T20 live stream

For Indian fans, India vs West Indies live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The India vs West Indies 1st T20I is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm IST

IND vs WI live: How to watch in the UK?

Cricket enthusiasts in the United Kingdom can watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I on Sky Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will be available on Sky Go's app and website. The live telecast of the match will be available on Sky Cricket. In the UK, the match will begin at 1:30 PM.

How to watch IND vs WI live in the US?

Cricket fans in the United States and Canada can watch the live telecast of the India vs West Indies 1st T20Ion Willow TV. The live-streaming of the match will be available on Sling TV, ESPN Plus, and Disney Plus Bundle. The match in the United States will begin at 8:30 AM ET.

IND vs WI live match preview

After whitewashing West Indies in the three-match ODI series, Team India will look to repeat the same performance during the T20I series starting today. The three-match T20I series will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Coming to the team wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will be deputising Rohit Sharma after KL Rahul was ruled out due to injury. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested which means that Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur will be shouldering the pace bowling responsibilities. Virat Kohli would want to get his mojo back and turn around the ongoing dismal form. Washington Sundar was recently ruled out of the T20I series due to a left hamstring muscle strain. Kuldeep Yadav was named as his replacement.

Coming to head-to-head record between both the teams India and West Indies have played a total of 17 matches with India having the upper hand. The Men in Blue have won 10 out of those 17 matches, while West Indies have won just six. One match has ended with no result.

India vs West Indies T20 squad

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain) (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies' T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope (wk), Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.