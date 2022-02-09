India Vs West Indies 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & Team News

India and West Indies are all set to lock horns against each other in the second ODI match on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST and will be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. India are currently 1-0 ahead in the three-match series, having won the first game on Sunday by 6 wickets.

India vs West Indies: Head-to-head record

India have a tiny advantage over West Indies in terms of head-to-head contests, with 65 wins in 134 matches. In contrast, the West Indies have won 63 of the 134 ODI games played against India. India also have the advantage when it comes to playing in their home conditions, having won 30 matches compared to the West Indies' 28. India have won four out of the last five matches played against West Indies.

India vs West Indies: Full squads

India's squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

West Indies' squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Holder, Shai Hope (wicket-keeper), Nicholas Pooran (Vice-captain), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh.

India vs West Indies: Probable XIs

India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan/KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies predicted XI: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach.

India vs West Indies: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran

All-rounders: Shardul Thakur, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal (vc), Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Kemar Roach

India vs West Indies: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope

Batters: KL Rahul (c), Rohit Sharma, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran

All-rounders: Fabian Allen, Deepak Hooda

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph (vc)

