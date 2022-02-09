India Vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs WI Live In India, UK, US?

The second One-Day International between India and West Indies will get underway at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST. India have already taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series by winning the first game on Sunday. West Indies, on the other hand, will be eager to win the second ODI in order to level the series.

Both India and West Indies are expected to go in with a couple of changes to their respective playing XIs for the second ODI. Vice-captain KL Rahul has returned to the squad for the second ODI after missing out on the first ODI due to personal reasons. Rahul will most likely replace Ishan Kishan in the playing XI.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at how cricket fans from all over the world can watch the second ODI between India and West Indies live on television.

India vs West Indies: How to watch in India?

The India vs West Indies series will be broadcast live across the country on Star Sports Network. The second One-Day International between India and the West Indies will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada in various Indian languages. The game will be available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

India vs West Indies: How to watch in the UK?

Cricket enthusiasts in the United Kingdom can watch the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI on Sky Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will be available on Sky Go's app and website. The live telecast of the match will be available on Sky Cricket. In the UK, the match will begin at 8:00 AM.

India vs West Indies: How to watch in the US?

Cricket fans in the United States and Canada can watch the live telecast of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI on Willow TV. The live-streaming of the match will be available on Sling TV, ESPN Plus, and Disney Plus Bundle. The match in the United States will begin at 3:00 AM ET.

Image: BCCI