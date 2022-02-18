India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs, Team News & More

India and West Indies are all set to lock horns against each other in the second T20I match on Friday, February 18. The match is scheduled to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Here's a look at the details about IND vs WI Dream 11 predictions, India vs West Indies team news.

India vs West Indies team news

With Deepak Chahar injuring his wrist in the field during the IND vs WI 1st T20I, India is likely to replace him in the playing XI and besides that, there will be no other changes is likely to happen. West Indies on the other hand will be welcoming Jason Holder who had to sit out during the 1st T20I after being hit on his chest during a training session. West Indies T20 vice-captain Nicholas Pooran while talking about the availability of Jason Holder said, “Jason Holder seems fine, he should be ready for the next game. I do not know the details of his niggle, so I cannot say about that,”.

IND vs WI Dream11 Predictions

Coming to IND vs WI Dream11 Predictions Team India is favourites to win the match and seal the series.

IND vs WI fantasy tips

Nicholas Pooran

West Indies T20I vice-captain scored a half-century in the 1st T20I and will be looking to carry on the good performance in the second T20I as well.

Rohit Sharma

Team India skipper looked in fantastic form during the first T20I came up short of scoring a half century. He would look to continue his fine batting form at the stadium where he has made many records.

Ravi Bishnoi

The youngster made his debut in the 1st T20I and bowled brilliantly to return with figures of 1/17 in four overs. If he does retains his place in the team for the 2nd T20I he is likely to trouble the West Indies batting lineup with his googly.

Jason Holder

The tall all-rounder was not available during the 1st T20I however he will be really important during the IND vs WI 2nd T20I with West Indies wanting an all-rounder who could not only score runs but also pick up wickets.

IND vs WI Probable playing XI

India Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies Playing XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell