The Rohit Sharma-led Men In Blue are up against West Indies in the 2nd T20I of the ongoing five-match series on Monday. Team India head into the 2nd T20I at the Warner Park in St Kitts on the back of a 69-run win in the series opener. Having said that, the Indian cricket team is now looking to win the 2nd T20I as well and continue their unbeaten run during the ongoing tour of West Indies.

India’s tour of West Indies 2022 kicked off with a 3-0 whitewash against the hosts in the ODI series, where veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan led the team. Rohit Sharma returned to lead the team for the T20I series and made a sensational comeback by hitting 64 runs in 44 balls during the first innings, helping India to set up a strong base. India posted a total of 190/6 in the first innings and went on to successfully defend the total on the back of twin wickets by Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi.

Where is India vs West Indies 2nd T20I being held?

The 2nd T20I between India and West Indies will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

When will India vs West Indies 2nd T20I begin?

The IND vs WI, 2nd T20I is scheduled to begin at 10 PM IST on August 1.

How to watch the live telecast of IND vs WI, 2nd T20I?

Cricket fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I on the DD Sports Channel.

How to watch the live streaming of IND vs WI, 2nd T20I?

Cricket fans in India can also enjoy the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I on the FanCode app and website.

How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I in the UK?

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom can enjoy the match on Sky Sports Cricket. The match will begin at 5:30 PM on Monday in the UK.

How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I in the US?

Interested cricket fans in the US can enjoy the match live on Willow TV. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM in the US, LA time.

India vs West Indies T20I series: Full squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

