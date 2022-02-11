India Vs West Indies 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Team News

Quick links:
Image: WindiesCricket/IndianCricketTeam/Insta
The third and final ODI of the three-match series will pit India against the West Indies. The match will take place in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and will start at 1:30 p.m. IST. By winning the first two games, India has already clinched the series. West Indies, on the other side, would be hoping to avoid a full whitewash by winning the third ODI.
India has a slim lead over the West Indies in head-to-head matchups, with 66 wins in 135 matches. The West Indies, on the other hand, have won 63 of the 135 One-Day Internationals they have played against India. India also has a leg up on the West Indies when it comes to playing at home, having won 31 matches compared to the West Indies' 28. India has won four of the last five encounters against the West Indies.
India's squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.
West Indies' squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Holder, Shai Hope (wicket-keeper), Nicholas Pooran (Vice-captain), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh.
India's predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna.
West Indies' predicted XI: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach.
Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant
Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran
All-rounders: Deepak Chahar, Odean Smith
Bowlers: Avesh Khan (vc), Kuldeep Yadav, Alzzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein
Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope
Batters: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Shamrah Brooks, Darren Bravo
All-rounders: Jason Holder (vc), Deepak Chahar
Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach