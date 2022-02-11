India Vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs WI LIVE In India, UK, US?

India and West Indies will play the final match of the 3-match ODI cricket series, which will be played on Friday, February 11 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI is scheduled to be played on Friday, February 11. Here's a look at India vs West Indies live streaming details.

How and Where to watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI

All the matches of India vs West Indies ODI series in India will be aired on Star Sports Network.

India vs West Indies live streaming in India

For Indian fans, India vs West Indies live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The match will start at 1.30 p.m. IST

India vs West Indies: How to watch in the UK?

Cricket enthusiasts in the United Kingdom can watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI on Sky Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will be available on Sky Go's app and website. The live telecast of the match will be available on Sky Cricket. In the UK, the match will begin at 8:00 AM.

India vs West Indies: How to watch in the US?

Cricket fans in the United States and Canada can watch the live telecast of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI on Willow TV. The live-streaming of the match will be available on Sling TV, ESPN Plus, and Disney Plus Bundle. The match in the United States will begin at 3:00 AM ET.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI preview

Having already pocketed the ODI series by winning the 2nd ODI by 44 runs, Team India could ring in changes and give their bench strength a chance to perform. While Rohit Sharma and co would like to inflict a clean sweep, the visiting Windies team would want to finish the ODI series with a win.

With Shikhar Dhawan back from COVID, he is likely to pair alongside Rohit Sharma at the top after Rishabh Pant failed to score runs in the previous match. With Dhawan at the top Pant will be pushed back to the middle order alongside KL Rahul who played well in the last match but missed out on a half-century. The bowling department could see changes with Avesh Khan likely to get his debut if team management decides to rest Mohammad Siraj.

West Indies on the other hand haven't quite clicked a batting unit despite bowlers doing a decent job in the first two matches. In the 2nd ODI West Indies bowlers bowled brilliantly to restrict India to 237/9 in their 50 overs. However, the batting lineup let them down once again with Sharmarh Brooks and Akeil Hossain playing valuable knocks to stop the team from getting bowled out to a low score. Odean Smith gave a glimpse of his big-hitting talent and could have caused an upset by single-handedly taking the team to victory. However Indian bowlers prevailed to pocket the series for the team.

