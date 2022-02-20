India Vs West Indies 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & Team News

Team India will lock horns against West Indies in the final T20I of the three-match series at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata eyeing a 3-0 clean sweep. Rohit Sharma led India to a clean sweep in the ODI series and having dominated the T20I series as well after winning the first two matches in fashion, the skipper will be hopeful for a second consecutive clean sweep in white-ball cricket.

On the other hand, the Caribbean side came close to their first win of the ongoing tour but ended on the losing side as India sealed the series after winning by 8 runs.

India vs West Indies: Team News

Half-centurions for the Men in Blue in the second T20I Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli have been given bio-bubble breaks for the upcoming limited-overs fixtures of India. It will allow Rohit to hand chances to a few youngsters in the squad, in order to test the bench strength.

Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad are expected to find a place in the Indian batting line-up in Kohli and Pant’s absence. At the same time, Nicholas Pooran and West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard will be looking to go all out with their performance in the final match. Pooran hit 62 runs off 41 balls in the 2nd T20I, while Rovman Powell remained unbeaten on 68 runs off 36 balls before falling 8 runs short of the target set by the hosts.

India vs West Indies: Dream 11 Predictions

India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein

IND vs WI Fantasy Team: Nicholas Pooran(wk), Rohit Sharma, Brandon King, Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Roston Chase, Venkatesh Iyer (vc), Rovman Powell, Ravi Bishnoi, Odean Smith, Harshal Patel

India vs West Indies: Fantasy tips & top picks

Venkatesh Iyer has scored 57 runs in the two matches of the series so far at a strike rate of 183.87. Iyer will be a top pick for fantasy teams, alongside Harshal Patel and Ravi Bishnoi.

Bishnoi returned with the figures of 2/17 making his international debut in the first T20I and has three wickets in his tally currently, while Harshal has dismissed two batters so far. At the same time, Roston Chase with 5 wickets in total, Nicholas Pooran, and Rovman Powell will be the top picks from West Indies.

(Image: bcci.tv)