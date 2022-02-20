India Vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs WI Live In India, UK, US

India and West Indies are all set to lock horns against each other in the third T20I on Sunday at Kolkata's Eden Gardens Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. IST. India have already sealed the three-match series by registering wins in the first two games. West Indies, on the other hand, will look to win the third match of the series in order to avoid a complete whitewash.

India vs West Indies: How to watch 3rd T20I in India?

Fans in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network to enjoy the live coverage of the third T20I between India and the West Indies. The live telecast will be available in various Indian languages and on multiple channels of Star Network, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, etc. The match will also be live-streamed for online audiences on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs West Indies: How to watch 3rd T20I in the UK?

Cricket enthusiasts in the United Kingdom can watch the third T20I between India and West Indies on Sky Sports Network. The live telecast of the match will be available on Sky Cricket. Meanwhile, for online audiences, the live-streaming of the match will be available on Sky Go's app and website. The match will begin at 1:30 p.m. UK time.

India vs West Indies: How to watch 3rd T20I in the US?

Cricket fans in the United States and Canada can watch the third T20I between India and West Indies on Willow TV. The live-streaming of the match will be available on Sling TV, ESPN Plus, and the Disney Plus Bundle. The match will start at 8:30 AM ET in the United States.

India vs West Indies: Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr, Dominic Drakes.

Image: BCCI