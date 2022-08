India Vs West Indies 5th T20I Confirmed Playing XI, Toss Update & Last-minute Dream11 Tips

India and West Indies are all set to lock horns against one another in the fifth T20I of their five-match series on Sunday. The match will take place at 8:00 p.m. IST in Florida. The visitors have already won the series and will try their bench strength in the fifth and final match. Rohit Sharma has rested himself to allow Ishan Kishan to play at the top of the order. Hardik Pandya will captain the team in the fifth T20I.

India vs West Indies: Toss update

India wins the toss and elects to bat first against West Indies.

India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Fantasy tips

Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, and Arshdeep Singh are players to keep an eye on from the Indian camp, while Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Obed McCoy, and Hayden Walsh are the players to watch out for from the West Indies team. Deepak Hooda is another player who fans can watch out in tonight's game.

India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Dinesh Karthik, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Ishan Kishan (c), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (vc), Jason Holder

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Keemo Paul, Arshdeep Singh

India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: Dinesh Karthik, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shamarh Brooks, Devon Thomas

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda (vc)

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Hayden Walsh, Keemo Paul

India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Confirmed Playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Devon Thomas, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Dominic Drakes (wk), Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh.

India vs West Indies: Full squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh.

