India Vs West Indies: Could India Go Top Of Men's T20I Rankings After Series Clean Sweep?

The Indian cricket team will be up against West Indies in the final T20I of the three-match T20I series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, seeking a 3-0 clean sweep. The Men in Blue earned an 8-run victory in the second T20I on Friday following Virat Kohli’s return to form and sealed the series.

Rohit Sharma’s side are eyeing a sixth straight victory against West Indies in the ongoing tour, while also having one eye on the rankings. As per the latest ICC Men’s T20I Rankings, last updated on February 18, India are placed second below England with just a deficit of one ranking point.

Could India go top of ICC Men's T20I Rankings by winning IND vs WI 3rd T20I?

If Rohit Sharma leads the team to a victory in the final T20I on Sunday, India will clinch the T20I series 3-0, having already earned the 3-0 clean sweep in the ODIs. However, India will have to wait to reach the top spot. In order to reach to the pinnacle in the T20I team rankings, India will have to win the 3rd T20I against West Indies and then go on to win the upcoming T20I series opener against Sri Lanka on February 24. England played their last T20I game in January and are not scheduled to play any 20-over match until July.

As per the ICC Men’s Team Rankings Predictor, India will have 269 points to their credit after defeating Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I of the three-match series, while England will lose a spot despite being on same points. While the T20I series against West Indies gets wrapped up in Kolkata on Sunday, the Men in Blue will travel to Lucknow for the first T20I against Sri Lanka next Thursday. The Indian team will play Sunday’s match with quite a few changes as former skipper Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant have been rested.

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant to miss the T20I series against Sri Lanka

Both players have been released from the squad for a much-needed bio-bubble break and are expected to return ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka. India are due to face Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, followed by a two-match Test series. Sri Lanka's tour of India 2022 will conclude with the much-anticipated day-night Test in Bengaluru.

