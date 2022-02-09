India Vs West Indies: Fans Rue '3rd Hat-trick' Missed As Kuldeep Is Dropped For 2nd ODI

The India vs WI 2nd ODI of the ongoing three-match series is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as the Men in Blue bid to clinch the series 2-1. West Indies won the toss and elected to field first.

India are coming off an impressive 4-wicket victory in the first ODI on Sunday, following a lion-hearted effort by the bowling unit. Meanwhile, Indian left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was dropped for the India's 2nd ODI vs West Indies as well, after missing out on the first game. This sent the Indian cricket fans into a frenzy as Kuldeep had earlier teased the fans with his social media activity. Fans were anticipating his 'third ODI hat-trick'.

However, as the playing XI was announced by skipper Rohit Sharma during the toss, Kuldeep was a notable omission as India went in with only one change from the first ODI.

Kuldeep took to his official Twitter handle on the eve of the match and shared pictures of him sweating it out in the nets and field in preparation for the important match. He was seen practicing fielding, batting, and bowling in the pictures shared with the caption, “Final touches before the big game”.

Final touches before the big game.✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/ALHmVLHig0 — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) February 8, 2022

Cricket fans await Kuldeep Yadav's third hattrick in ODIs

Replying to BCCI's tweet about the playing XI for the 2nd ODI, fans asked, 'Where is Kuldeep', while mentioning that they thought they would see Kuldeep playing in a bid to earn his third ODI hattrick.

Kuldeep's 3rd hattrick missed. When will he evr get a chance to play again with the current team? — Indiancricketlober (@Indiancricketl9) February 9, 2022

Why no Kuldeep Yadav? — Indiancricketlober (@Indiancricketl9) February 9, 2022

Where is kuldeep? — Anjanish Tripathi (@Anjanish01) February 9, 2022

Kuldeep's tweet made us think we will see his 3rd hattrick today 🥲https://t.co/2L1X7fcnpo — Indiancricketlober (@Indiancricketl9) February 9, 2022

Meanwhile, on spotting the tweet by the Indian cricketer on Tuesday, cricket fans were earlier elated as they replied to Kuldeep with their best wishes. While few fans weighed in Kuldeep's favour by calling for his inclusion in the side for the big game, others urged him to keep fighting for his place.

At the same time, some of the fans also hoped they get to see the spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ravindra Jadeja in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. Kuldeep has played 65 ODIs for India so far in his career and has 107 dismissals to his credit at an average of 28.3. He already has two hattricks to his name in his ODI career and will be hoping to contribute with more if given a chance to play.

Probably your comeback game tomorrow? — Soumya Biswal (@Soumyahere17) February 8, 2022

You can sit on the throne If you break the barriers.Let see afterwards.💪💪.I hope that you and our team will have a great match.All the best.I love you 😍😍😘😘 — 🇮🇳 PROUD INDIAN🇮🇳 (@Kalaiva38944182) February 9, 2022

3rd Hattrick Loading — rohit 🖤 (@jrohit_tweets) February 8, 2022

Even though I'm a big fan of Ashwin, yet I would like to see Kulcha & Jaddu playing in WC'23.

P.S - Three spinners because we're the hosts. — Anshu Raj (@nshubolega) February 8, 2022

India Playing XI for 2nd ODI vs West Indies - Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

(Image: Twitter/@BCCI)