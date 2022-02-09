Last Updated:

India Vs West Indies: Fans Say 'he Is Gilchrist' As Pant Opens Indian Innings For 1st Time

Rishabh Pant walked out to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma during the India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
India vs West Indies

Instagram Image: @indiancricketteam


Team India were asked to bat first in the 2nd ODI vs West Indies on Wednesday after Caribbean skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Announcing the line-up, India skipper Rohit Sharma informed that India head into Wednesday’s match with only one change from the playing XI of the first ODI.

While KL Rahul replaced Ishan Kishan in the playing XI, it was expected that Rohit would open the innings alongside Rahul. However, as the teams walked out to the field, Indian cricket fans were surprised by the sight of Rishabh Pant opening the batting with the skipper in place of Rahul. 

Why did Rishabh Pant open the batting with Rohit Sharma?

This was the first time ever in Pant’s career that he opened the batting for the Men in Blue, having played in the Indian middle-order so far in his career.

The reason behind Rohit’s decision to open the innings with Pant is notable as the skipper has previously expressed that the team would live to do a bit of experimenting in the build-up to the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. KL Rahul has previously performed brilliantly for the team in the middle order and is being projected as the key to the line-up at that position in the future. 

How did the fans react to Rishabh Pant - the opener?

Meanwhile, on spotting the 24-year-old opening the batting, Indian cricket fans expressed their feelings by comparing Pant with Australian wicket-keeping legend Adam Gilchrist.

A fan said that Pant is a player similar to Gilchrist and should not bat below the no. 3 position. While few fans said they were surprised with the switch in the role for Pant, other fans mentioned that he was an opener for India’s U-19 cricket team. At the same time, other fans predicted that Pant will open the batting for India alongside Prithvi Shaw for India, as well as in the IPL.

Virat Kohli joins Rishabh Pant as Rohit Sharma walks back after scoring 5 runs

On the match front, Rohit Sharma walked back to the pavilion after scoring 5 runs off 8 balls in the third over of the first innings, as veteran pacer Kemar Roach dismissed him.

Rishabh Pant was joined by former skipper Virat Kohli in the middle and India found themselves at 37/1 at the end of 10 overs. Pant eventually got out for 18 runs off 34 balls with the help of three boundaries, while Kohli got out for 18 off 30 balls.

(Image: Instagram/@indiancricketteam)

