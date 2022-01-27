India Vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard Appointed As Captain, Kemar Roach Returns

West Indies Cricket team on Wednesday announced a 15-member squad for their upcoming ODI series against India. Kieron Pollard has been named the captain of the side for the ODI series, which is slated to begin on February 6 in Ahmedabad. Kemar Roach, Brandon King, and Nkrumah Bonner have been recalled to the squad.

Roach has returned to the white-ball squad after a gap of three years. His last ODI match had come against India in August 2019. Roach has so far played 92 ODI matches for West Indies and has picked 124 wickets to his name. Bonner, on the other hand, has been handed another opportunity after a mediocre series against Bangladesh, where he had made his ODI debut for West Indies. He has played just three matches.

"Kemar Roach is one of our leading fast bowlers and we believe we need bowlers upfront to get an early wicket, and Kemar, with an economy rate of five, is certainly good enough to play. Over the last few years, Nkrumah Bonner’s cricket has come on leaps and bounds and we believe he should be given an opportunity to play in the 50-over format," Lead Selector Dr. Desmond Haynes said in a statement.

West Indies' ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

India's squad for ODIs against West Indies

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also announced its 18-man ODI squad for the upcoming series against West Indies. Rohit Sharma, who was out with injury during the recently-concluded bilateral series against South Africa, will return to the fold and take over the captaincy job from KL Rahul. Deepak Hooda has received his maiden ODI call-up after a successful domestic season for Rajasthan.

India's ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), D Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

Image: Cricket West Indies

