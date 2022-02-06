India Vs West Indies Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs WI 1st ODI Live In India?

India are set to take on West Indies in Match 1 of the 3-match ODI series, which will be played on Sunday, February 6 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The India vs West Indies 1st ODI is scheduled to start at 1.30 p.m. IST. Here's a look at India vs West Indies live streaming details.

How and Where to watch India vs West Indies match in India?

All the matches of India vs West Indies ODI series in India will be aired on Star Sports Network.

#TeamIndia first played an ODI in 1974 & today we've reached a momentous occasion of 1000th ODI.👏👏



Captain @ImRo45, @imVkohli & Head Coach Rahul Dravid share their thoughts on the landmark. 👍- By @Moulinparikh



Watch the special feature 🎥 🔽 #INDvWIhttps://t.co/Gb7gN9xrOP pic.twitter.com/d4lkvJ5EHb — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2022

India vs West Indies live streaming

For Indian fans, India vs West Indies live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

India vs West Indies preview

The India vs West Indies match was earlier scheduled to take place at six different venues, only to be restricted to two venues due to COVID issues. The first match of the ODI series will be India's 1000th ODI.

The 1st ODI will also see the return of Rohit Sharma to lead India as full-time ODI captain against his Mumbai Indians teammate Kieron Pollard. Ahead of the 1st ODI, India suffered a major setback, with openers Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer and net bowler Navdeep Saini testing positive for COVID.

The West Indies, on the other hand, lost to Ireland in the ODI series but bounced back in the T20I series against a rather depleted England, which would boost the confidence of Kieron Pollard and co. Playing in Indian conditions during the IPL will also come in handy for a couple of West Indies players and so the Men in Maroon will be eager to beat India in their own backyard.

India vs West Indies squad

India ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), D Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

West Indies ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (C), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren, Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.