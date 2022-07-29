Following the conclusion of the India vs West Indies ODI series, the attention now switches to the T20I series between both teams. Rohit Sharma will be taking over the captaincy from Shikhar Dhawan, who led the team in the ODI series. The Men in Blue will be coming into the series with immense confidence, having won their last four T20I series.

West Indies, on the other hand, recently defeated Bangladesh in a T20I series and will be hoping to put up a better performance against India after the embarrassing ODI series.

Where is India vs West Indies 1st T20I taking place?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I is taking place at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

When is India vs West Indies 1st T20I taking place?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I will begin at 8 p.m. IST on July 29.

India vs West Indies: How to watch on TV?

The T20I series between India and West Indies will not have live telecast on any commercial TV channel in India. The IND vs WI 1st T20I will instead be broadcasted live on the DD Sports channel.

Where to catch India vs West Indies live streaming?

The India vs West Indies1st T20I will be live streamed on the FanCode app. The match is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. IST.

India vs West Indies: How to watch IND vs WI in Australia and UK?

For cricket enthusiasts in Australia, the T20I series between India and West Indies will be live broadcasted on Fox Sports and Channel 7. In the United Kingdom, the T20I series will be telecasted on Sky Sports Cricket. The third ODI is slated to begin at 12.30 a.m. in Australia and at 4 p.m. in the UK.

How to watch IND vs WI 1st T20I in the US and Caribbean?

The T20I series between India and West Indies will be telecast on the SportsMax channel in the Caribbean, while the live streaming will be available on Flow Sports. For cricket fans in the United States, the T20I series between India and West Indies will be available on Willow TV. The match is scheduled to begin at 10.30 a.m. in the US.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Predicted XIs

India Probable XI

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

West Indies Probable XI

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetymer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein

India vs West Indies: Full squads

India

Rohit Sharma (C), I Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, D Hooda, S Iyer, D Karthik, R Pant, H Pandya, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, R Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, B Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies

Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr