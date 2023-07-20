India Vs West Indies Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs WI 2nd Test In India, UK And USA

India and West Indies are all set to lock horns against each other in the 2nd Test of their two-match series, starting July 20. The match will take place at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. India have already won the first Test and are 1-0 ahead in the contest. The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated the West Indies in the 1st Test by an innings and 141 runs. Meanwhile, the second Test match between the two sides will be their 99th red-ball game since they started playing bilaterals in 1948.

India won the first Test by an innings and 141 runs to take a 1-0 lead

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin put on a match-winning show

West Indies have not won a single Test match against India since 2002

Where will India vs West Indies 2nd Test match be played?

The second Test match between India and West Indies will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain.

When will India vs West Indies 2nd Test match be played?

The second Test match between India and West Indies is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, July 20.

How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd Test match in India?

The live telecast of the second Test match between India and West Indies will be shown on DD Sports in India. The live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLIV and FanCode. Fans can also watch the streaming for free on JioCinema.

How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd Test match in the UK?

The live broadcast of the second Test match between India and West Indies will be shown on TNT Sports Network in the United Kingdom. The match will start at 3:00 PM in the UK.

How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd Test match in the US?

The second Test match between India and Australia will not be shown on TV in the United States. The match will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus. The match will start at 10:00 AM in the US.

