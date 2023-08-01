India Vs West Indies Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs WI 3rd ODI In India, UK And USA

After facing a disappointing loss against West Indies in the second ODI, the Indian cricket team will take on the WI in the series decider at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. The match will be played on August 1, 2023. The Indian team management has tried a lot of young players in the series so far whereas the star cricketer like Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma were rested in the last match.

3 things you need to know

Team India lost to West Indies for the first time in an ODI after December 2019

Team India faced trouble while chasing 115 runs in the first ODI but at last, won the match by five wickets

After the conclusion of the ODI series, both the teams will face each other in a five-match T20I series

When and where will India vs West Indies' third ODI match be played?

The third ODI match between India and West Indies will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. The match will begin at 07:00 PM IST on August 1, 2023.

How to watch the India vs West Indies live telecast of the third ODI in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast of the third ODI between India and West Indies on the DD Sports channel. The match will start at 07:00 PM IST.

How to watch India vs West Indies live streaming of the 3rd ODI in India?

Cricket fans in India can stream the third ODI between India and West Indies on the Fancode and Jio Cinema app. The match will start at 07:00 PM IST.

How to watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI in UK?

Cricket fans in the UK will be able to watch and stream India vs West Indies' third ODI on the TNT Sports channel. The match will start at 2:30 pm BST.

How can the cricket fans in the US watch India vs West Indies live streaming of the third ODI?

Cricket fans in the US will not be able to watch India vs West Indies' third ODI but the live streaming of the match will be available on the ESPN Plus app. The match will start at 9:30 am EST.

India vs West Indies: Predicted Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales