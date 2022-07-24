India Vs West Indies Live Streaming: How To Watch The IND Vs WI 2nd ODI On TV And Online?

The second One-Day International between India and West Indies will be played on Sunday at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. IST. While India will look to win the match to secure the three-match series 2-0, West Indies will be eager to win to remain alive in the contest.

How to watch IND vs WI 2nd ODI on TV in India?

The live telecast of the second ODI between India and the West Indies will be shown on the government-owned Doordarshan Sports TV channel. The match will not be broadcast on any commercial TV channel in India.

How to watch live streaming of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI?

The live streaming of the second ODI between India and the West Indies will be available on the FanCode app and website. Cricket enthusiasts can access the live streaming after paying a minimum subscription of Rs. 99.

How to watch IND vs WI 2nd ODI in the UK?

The ODI series between India and West Indies is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Cricket in the United Kingdom. The second ODI is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. in the UK.

How to watch IND vs WI 2nd ODI in the Caribbean?

The SportsMax TV channel is showing the broadcast of the One-Day International series between India and West Indies live in the Caribbean, and Flow Sports is carrying the live streaming.

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie.

India vs West Indies: Full squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales.

