India Vs West Indies: Mayank Agarwal Called Up To Squad After 3 Players Test COVID+

Indian batter Mayank Agarwal has been added to the national squad for the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies. Agarwal, who is less comparatively experienced in the limited-overs format, was included after seven members, including four players have tested positive for COVID-19.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India’s ODI squad after seven members, including three players of Team India (Senior Men) tested positive for COVID-19 following three rounds of RT-PCR testing," the BCCI said in its statement.

Agarwal's last ODI match was back in 2020 against Australia. In total, the Karnataka batter has played 5 ODI matches for India and has scored 86 runs at an average of 17.20. Agarwal's inclusion in the squad suggests that he will open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma since Shikhar Dhawan and his backup Ruturaj Gaikwad have tested positive for COVID-19.

Coming back to the COVID-19 outbreak inside the Indian camp, the BCCI's medical team is handling the situation and all positive cases will remain in isolation until fully recovered. Amongst those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Navdeep Saini. Fielding coach T. Dilip and massage therapist Rajeev Kumar have also returned positive tests.

The BCCI had asked all the members of the ODI squad to report in Ahmedabad on January 31. According to a press release issued by the BCCI, every member of the squad was asked to take an RT-PCR test before leaving for Ahmedabad. The BCCI then conducted its own RT-PCR tests after players arrived in Ahmedabad. In the first round of testing on Monday, Dhawan and Saini returned positive results. Fielding Coach T. Dilip and Security Liaison Officer B. Lokesh also tested positive on the same day.

Sharma, Kohli test negative

India's backup opener Ruturaj Gaikwad returned a positive test on Tuesday. He had tested negative a day earlier. Iyer and Rajeev Kumar tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Both had returned negative results in the first two rounds of testing. Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, and veteran batter Virat Kohli have all tested negative and will likely take the field against West Indies in the first ODI on February 6.

Image: AP