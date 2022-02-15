India Vs West Indies: No Spectators In 1st T20I, Will There Be Fans For Last Two Matches?

Team India and West Indies are set to lock horns in the three-match T20I series starting Wednesday, February 16. Team India's confidence will be high after winning the ODI series and Rohit Sharma and co will look to continue their winning momentum coming into the IND vs WI 1st T20I. However, the question remains whether fans will be allowed to watch the match inside the stadium.

IND vs WI 1st T20I: Will fans be allowed inside the Eden Gardens stadium?

The India vs West Indies T20I series is being played in Kolkata and the Cricket Association Of Bengal would want cricket fans to come and support the team. According to ANI report CAB on Thursday requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow spectators at Eden Gardens for the last two T20Is of the three-match series against West Indies.

The CAB Statement said, "The BCCI has allowed only upper tier and hospitality boxes for sponsors and representatives for the first match". The CAB has again requested the BCCI to reconsider and allow spectators for the remaining matches. "CAB will intimate all stakeholders once it receives feedback from the board,".

India vs West Indies T20I series

India vs West Indies T20I series is all set to begin in Kolkata on February 16 with all three matches to be played at Eden Gardens stadium. Coming to head-to-head record between both the teams India and West Indies have played a total of 17 matches against each other since the inception of the T20 format in 2006. India has an upper hand over the Caribbean side when it comes to the T20Is, as the Men in Blues have won 10 out of those 17 matches, while West Indies have won just six. One match has ended with no result.

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

West Indies' T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope (wk), Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.