India Vs West Indies ODI: Ishan Kishan To Open Innings With Rohit Sharma, Confirms Skipper

Rohit Sharma is all set to lead the Indian cricket team for the first time since getting appointed as the full-time skipper of the national side during the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies. India is scheduled to play against West Indies in a three-match ODI series, followed by a three-match T20I series. Meanwhile, Rohit spoke to the reporters on Saturday during a virtual press conference and confirmed that Ishan Kishan will open the batting for India alongside him in the first ODI match. India’s other opening options for the series, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shikhar Dhawan tested positive for COVID days ahead of the ODI series' commencement while KL Rahul will join the squad from the second ODI onwards.

Meanwhile, as per ANI, speaking about the opener’s slot, Rohit said, “With COVID, it is uncertain with what is going to happen. At the moment, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, and Shikhar Dhawan are in isolation. They are doing well. In the first ODI, Ishan Kishan would open with me, he is the only option as Mayank was added to the squad, he is in isolation as he came a bit late into the squad. He has not finished his quarantine so Ishan will open the innings unless there is an injury”. At the same time, Rohit had a funny answer while replying to the answers about giving chance to the youngsters by asking if he should drop himself and Dhawan so that Ishan and Ruturaj can open the batting.

Ishan Kishan has played two ODI matches

23-year-old Kishan made his ODI debut for India last year during the ODI series against Sri Lanka. He registered 59 runs in his debut ODI match and proved that he can handle the pressure of facing the new ball. He has played two ODI matches so far and has previously opened the innings for the Men In Blue during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and will be expected to perform well on Sunday.

India's Full ODI Squad for ODI series against West Indies

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad. Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

(Image: Instagram-@indiancricketteam/BCCI)