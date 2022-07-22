India Vs West Indies, Port Of Spain Weather Forecast: Will Rain Affect IND Vs WI 1st ODI?

Team India is scheduled to tour the West Indies for a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series, beginning July 22. The first ODI will take place on Friday at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, in Trinidad and Tobago. The clash will commence live at 7:00 PM IST. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting contest, here is a look at India vs West Indies 1st ODI weather forecast and the pitch report for the same.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI weather forecast

According to reports from weather.com, the temperature in Port of Spain is estimated to range between 25° and 31° Celcius. The sky is expected to be partly cloudy, with the chances of rain being 14% during the day and 24% at night. As for the humidity, it is expected to be at 70% during the day and rise to 83% at night.

India Tour of the West Indies comes to Trinidad!🇹🇹



Get your tickets⬇️https://t.co/J6lTYXHYtX pic.twitter.com/yDWblLa7dX — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 18, 2022

According to accuweather, there could be rain stoppages during the match as it is expected to rain during the afternoon.

IND vs WI first ODI pitch report

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI is expected to witness a good batting track, unlike the pitches that were used for the recently concluded series against Bangladesh that favoured the bowlers. The Queen's Park Oval has usually been a decent scoring ground, where the average first innings total in ODIs is 217 and the average second innings total is 177.

Meanwhile, Team India made the highest ever total at this ground (413 runs for the loss of five wickets) in 2007. Considering the average scores at this venue, the captain winning the toss for the first ODI is expected to want to have a bat first. India will enter the series as clear favourites as they have won 11 consecutive series, with their last defeat coming in 2006.

IND vs WI squads for ODI series

Team India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Shai Hope (w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty