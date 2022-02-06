India Vs West Indies: Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma & Kohli Shed Light On Historic 1000th ODI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) took to their official Twitter handle and shared a video of Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli speaking about a milestone they will achieve on Sunday. The Indian cricket team will be playing their historic 1000th ODI match when they face West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match ODI series at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. India will become the first team in the history of cricket to play a total of 1000 ODI matches, having started their white-ball cricket journey 48 years ago in 1974.

Rohit Sharma on leading India in 1000th ODI

While the Indians played their first limited-overs match under the captaincy of legendary cricketer Ajit Wadekar, they will play their 1000th match under Rohit. Speaking about the historic milestone, the limited-overs skipper congratulated all players for taking part in the team’s long journey. "Personally, for me, it’s a great honor to lead the boys in that game, and our journey has been fantastic over the years," Rohit added before noting that the team will keep raising the bar for Indian cricket.

Virat Kohli's thoughts on India's journey to 1000th ODI

At the same time, the former Indian skipper Virat Kohli also laid down India’s encapsulating journey and said, “It’s gone from strength to strength, we have had a couple of transitions which have happened very well. Shows you the talent and bench strength we have in this country and I am proud of having such a long career with the Indian cricket team”.

Rahul Dravid acknowledges the importance of ODI World Cups

Meanwhile, Indian head coach and former India cricketer Rahul Dravid also spoke on the incredible milestone. “We didn’t play a lot of one-day cricket in the history over the first 10 or 12 years, but the 1983 World Cup changed that to some extent,” Dravid said. The coach further added that India hosting the 1987 and 1996 ICC Cricket World Cups changed the dynamics of One Day cricket in India. Citing the popularity of the format in India, Dravid also mentioned that India won the ICC ODI World Cup in 1983 and 2011.

Rohit's maiden assignment as full-time limited-overs skipper

India’s 1000th ODI will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and will mark the beginning of the West Indies tour of India 2022. India are slated to face the Caribbean squad in a three-match ODI, followed by a three-match T20I series at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The ODI series will also mark the first assignment for Rohit, after getting appointed as the full-time limited-overs skipper of the national team.