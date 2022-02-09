India Vs West Indies: Rishabh Pant Relaxes On Boundary Line; Fans Say 'can't Beat Chahal'

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant made headlines on Wednesday, February 9, for opening the batting for India alongside skipper Rohit Sharma in the second ODI between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Although he could contribute only 18 runs in his first match for the Men in Blue as an opener, the 24-year-old cricketer later went viral on social media for a different reason. During the 19th over of the first innings, while KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav looked to steady the ship for India after the loss of three wickets, the broadcasters spotted Rishabh relaxing just outside the boundary line.

Fans say no one can match the swag level of Yuzvendra Chahal

Rishabh Pant can be seen lying down and talking to Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, and a team official in the pictures doing rounds on social media. Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans were quick to spot that Pant’s posture in the pictures is similar to that of wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was seen lying down and relaxing on the ground during the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2019. Fans had a hilarious take on the similarities as they said no one can even come close to matching the swag level of Chahal.

Trying the recreate the epic Yuzi style

But can't — Homunculus (@MrStrangedoc) February 9, 2022

Remind me of yuzi chahal 🙂 — munchin♡ (@buzy_introvert) February 9, 2022

Yuzi chahal in reverse — Alankar JaiHind (@Alankar_JaiHind) February 9, 2022

What else happened during the IND vs WI, 2nd ODI?

Meanwhile, India were restricted to the score of 237 runs with the loss of nine wickets at the end of the first innings. KL Rahul and Suryakumar stitched a fourth-wicket stand of 90 runs and took India to a respectful total. Rahul was denied his half-century following a disappointing run-out, as Suryakumar contributed with a responsible knock of 64 runs.

In the second innings of the match, West Indies lost their first wicket in the form of Brandon King in the eight overs of their chase off Prasidh Krishna’s bowling. Krishna dismissed Darren Bravo cheaply before sending back the stand-in Caribbean skipper Nicholas Pooran. Chahal dismissed Shai Hope while Jason Holder was sent back by Shardul Thakur. West Indies found themselves at 120/6 after playing 31 overs of the chase, with 118 runs needed to win. Deepak Hooda also found himself on the wickets column, bowling his first over in international cricket.

(Image: BCCI)