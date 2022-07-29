India Vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma And Co. Add Sanju Samson To IND's Squad For WI T20Is

Sanju Samson has been rewarded for his performances in the One-Day International series against West Indies by being included in the T20I squad for a five-match contest against the same side. Samson, who impressed everyone with his power-packed knock in the second ODI last week, has been added to the T20I squad as a replacement for KL Rahul. The T20I series is scheduled to begin on July 29.

KL Rahul was initially added to the T20I squad but his inclusion was subject to fitness given that he was still recovering from an injury that he sustained last month. Rahul was declared fit to join the team earlier last week but he contracted COVID-19 before leaving for the Caribbean and was forced to isolate himself. The Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) has now confirmed that Rahul will be replaced by Samson in the T20I squad.

NEWS 🚨 - Sanju Samson replaces KL Rahul in T20I squad.



More details 👇 #WIvIND | #TeamIndia https://t.co/4LVD8rGTlE — BCCI (@BCCI) July 29, 2022

India’s squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies' squad for 5 T20Is: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

The Men in Blue have already handed West Indies a clean sweep in the ODI series courtesy of some incredible performances from Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, and others. The first two games of the series were closely contested between the two sides but India emerged as the dominant team in the third and final ODI.

India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Predicted XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Image: Twitter/@BCCI