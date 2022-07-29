India and West Indies are all set to square off against one another in the first T20I of their five-match series on July 29. Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who is on the verge of achieving a huge milestone in T20 Internationals, will be looking to rewrite the record books during the first match on Friday. Sharma is just 20 runs away from becoming the highest run-scorer in the T20Is. If Sharma manages to score 20 or more runs in the first T20I against West Indies, he will surpass New Zealand opener, Martin Guptill, to become the leading run-scorer in the format.

Most T20I runs: Rohit only 20 raway from Martin Guptill

Sharma has 3379 runs from 128 matches in T20 Internationals, which the Indian skipper has scored at an average of 32.18 and with a strike rate of 139.62. The 34-year-old has four centuries and 26 half-centuries in the format. Guptill, on the other hand, has 3399 T20I runs in 112 matches at an average of 32.37 and with a strike rate of 136.39. The Kiwi batter has two centuries and 20 half-centuries in T20Is. Former India skipper Virat Kohli is at number three on the list with 3308 runs in 99 games at an average of 50.12 and a strike rate of 137.66.

Meanwhile, there are other players who will also look to register their names in the record books during the opening match on Friday. Rishabh Pant needs 12 runs to become the first Indian player to score 1,000 runs in international cricket in 2022. He has already scored 988 runs in 23 matches at an average of 44.90. So far in 2022, Pant has scored three centuries and six half-centuries.

Ishan Kishan is another Indian player who is on the brink of achieving a major record during the T20I series against the West Indies. Kishan is 170 runs away from becoming the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket in 2022. Only Sabawoon Davizi of the Czech Republic has scored more runs than Kishan in the format in 2022. Shreyas Iyer is 69 runs away from becoming the 8th Indian batter to score 1000 runs in T20Is.

Here's a list of players and their approaching milestones in the format:

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran is 113 runs away from becoming the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket in 2022.

Indian bowler Harshal Patel is 8 wickets away from becoming the leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket in 2022.

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is 10 wickets away from becoming the leading wicket-taker in T20Is in 2022.

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder is 11 scalps away from becoming the 4th bowler from his country to take 50 T20I wickets.

