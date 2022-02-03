India Vs West Indies Series: Why Opener KL Rahul Won't Take The Field During 1st ODI?

KL Rahul, India's new vice-captain, is poised to miss the first One-Day International against West Indies on February 6. The All-India Selection Committee, while announcing the squad for the white-ball series, had said Rahul would only be available from the second ODI onwards. The selection committee, on the other hand, provided no explanation for Rahul's absence from the opening match.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Rahul will miss the first ODI to attend his sister's wedding, the date for which is unknown. As per the report, the 29-year-old is expected to join the Indian squad on February 6 and complete his mandatory isolation period by February 9 to play in the second ODI of the three-match series.

COVID-19 impacts Team India

Meanwhile, the Indian team is facing a COVID-19 outbreak at its Ahmedabad camp. Seven members of the Indian squad have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the BCCI. Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Navdeep Saini are among those who have received positive tests. Given that both openers have been infected with COVID-19, and Rahul ruled out of the first ODI, Mayank Agarwal has been added to the squad.

With the exception of Agarwal, the Indian team currently has only five batters from the original group declared last month for the home series against the West Indies. After the emergence of COVID-19 cases, the only batsmen available for the opening ODI were Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Deepak Hooda. In order to fill the gap, the selection committee added Agarwal to the squad to aid Rohit Sharma.

The three-match ODI series between India and West Indies is all set to start on February 6. The ODI matches will be played in Ahmedabad before both teams move to Kolkata to play as many T20I games. The West Bengal government has permitted the T20I games to be held in Kolkata with 75% crowd attendance.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

*Mayank Agarwal added as COVID-19 replacement.

(Image: PTI)