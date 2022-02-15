India Vs West Indies T20I: Why Was Rishabh Pant Appointed As Team India's Vice-captain?

The Indian cricket team is slated to face West Indies in a three-match T20I series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, starting from February 16. In an official statement on February 14, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) promoted young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to the role of the vice-captain of the team.

Pant will be limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma’s deputy in the upcoming series, having already proven himself as a leader by leading Delhi Capitals (DC) to the playoffs during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The reason behind Rishabh Pant's appointment as vice-captain

Pant’s promotion comes after regular white-ball vice-captain KL Rahul was ruled out of the T20I series due to an injury. Rahul missed the first ODI against the Caribbean side and joined the team for the next match. He played a knock of 49 runs in the first innings, before picking up a hamstring injury while fielding in the second innings.

Rishabh Pant was one of the top run-scorers of the series as he amassed 85 runs in total from three matches. He scored the second-highest amount of runs in the series behind Suryakumar Yadav, who hit 104 runs in three matches.

Pant scored 56 runs off 54 balls in the third ODI and helped India score 265 runs in the first innings. The Indian bowling line-up defended the total with ease by restricting West Indies to 169/10 as the Men in Blue completed a 3-0 whitewash.

India's full squad for the T20I series against West Indies

Alongside KL Rahul, Axar Patel was also ruled out of the T20I series on February 11 as he resumes his rehabilitation after recovering from Covid-19 recently. Meanwhile, BCCI also informed that Washington Sundar will miss the T20I series after suffering a hamstring muscle strain while fielding in the third ODI.

Deepak Hooda was announced as Axar Patel’s replacement, while the All-India Senior Selection Committee named Kuldeep Yadav as Washington’s replacement.

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav

(Image: BCCI)