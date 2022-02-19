India Vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Handed Bio-bubble Break By BCCI; Set To Miss 3rd T20I

Former India captain Virat Kohli will not take part in the third T20I vs West Indies, according to news agency PTI. Kohli, who scored a brilliant 52 runs off 41 balls in the second T20I to help India register a series-winning victory, will miss the 3rd T20I in order to rest and prepare for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. Kohli has reportedly left Kolkata to be with his family in Mumbai, where his wife Anushka and daughter Vamika reside.

As per reports, Kohli will also miss the T20I series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to be held later this month, and will directly join the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against the island nation in the first week of March.

Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer is expected to replace Kohli in the playing XI. Iyer has not been able to play a single T20I in the ongoing series and will be eager to make a return in the shortest format as a like-to-like replacement for Kohli. Iyer has played 32 T20I matches for India and has scored 580 runs at an average of 27.61.

India vs West Indies

The 3rd India vs West Indies T20I is scheduled to be played on February 20 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. India have already sealed the three-match series by winning the first two games. India on Friday beat the West Indies by 8 runs to secure the series in their favour. Apart from Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Venkatesh Iyer also played crucial knocks with the bat to help India win the match.

Image: BCCI/Twitter