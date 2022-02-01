India Vs West Indies: WB Government Grants 75% Attendance At Eden Gardens For T20I Leg

The West Bengal government on Monday decided to increase the crowd capacity at the Eden Gardens stadium for upcoming India vs West Indies T20I match with only 75% spectators to be allowed in attendance. The three-match India vs West Indies T20I series will be beginning from February 16. Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata had hosted the third T20I against New Zealand last November, with 70% capacity.

India vs West Indies T20I: Crowd capacity to be increased at Eden Gardens

According to the PTI report, as per a state government notification issued on Monday, "all indoor and outdoor sports activities will be allowed with 75 per cent of the capacity of the venue", which means a crowd attendance of around 50,000 can be expected.

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya in a statement has welcomed the West Bengal government decision to increase the crowd capacity inside the stadium. He said, "We are thankful to the honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, chief secretary and Government of West Bengal for announcing resumption of sporting activities as well as for allowing 75 per cent of the capacity of spectators back to the stadium. We feel that it will give a fresh lease of life to the sports persons of the state".

Talking about the West Indies series he added "After the New Zealand T20I last year, this time too, CAB is confident that it will be able to successfully host the three T20Is against the West Indies in a similar manner."

BCCI on India vs West Indies cricket series schedule

The Kieron Pollard-led West Indies will be touring India to play three-match ODI series in Ahmedabad which will be beginning from February 6. After the 50 -over format, West Indies will travel to Kolkata for the T20I leg of the tour. Earlier BCCI had taken the decision to limit the series to two venues instead of six as originally announced to mitigate biosecurity risks by cutting down on travel and movement of the teams, match officials, broadcasters, and other stakeholders.

As per the original schedule, West Indies were slated to play three ODIs in Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Kolkata and three T20Is in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram. However, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country in the last month, the BCCI decided to hold the white-ball series in just two venues - Ahmedabad and Kolkata.